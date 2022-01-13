Five warning signs of Cervical cancer you mustn’t ignore

Dr Sandeep Nayak P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cervical cancer is known as the silent killer among women crucially as it does not manifest any symptoms until it has gone to an advanced stage, and it progresses slowly, giving one plenty of time to seek therapy and prevent the disease from worsening. Young and healthy women often disregard the need for frequent screenings. Getting a diagnosis of abnormal cell growth for several common forms of malignancies should be a top priority for everyone, regardless of age or family history. Here are some of the most prevalent indicators of cervical cancer that one should be aware of:

Bleeding after intercourse

Spotting, bleeding or blood stained fluid is the most important sign of cervical cancer. This can also occur for a variety of reasons like skin irritation, vaginal overstretching, STDs, vaginal dryness, and cervical cancer. The formation of malignant cells in the cervix is often linked to pain during intercourse. There’s no need for concern if one occasionally experiences pain or discomfort, however, bleeding needs to be evaluated.

Abnormal Vaginal Bleeding

The most common sign is abnormal vaginal bleeding. This is a definite warning sign if bleeding occurs in a menopausal lady. A woman’s menstrual cycle may become irregular if malignant cells expand to the uterus’s surrounding tissue. Other reproductive system issues, such as PCOS and hormone imbalance, can lead to abnormal bleeding, fatigue, bleeding, and should not be overlooked.

Abnormal Vaginal Discharge

Depending on the type of discharge one has, it can be normal. Cervical cancer patients’ discharge is typically foul-smelling and pink, brown, or crimson in colour, containing fragments of the malignant cell’s tissues at times. Examine your vaginal discharge and see your doctor if you observe any of these symptoms.

Pelvic Pain

Lower back discomfort affects women on a regular basis, especially during the monthly menstrual cycle. In the case of cervical cancer, however, lower back or pelvic pain is common. If cancer has advanced and has spread to other parts of the body, it may result in constant pelvic pain.

Unexplained weight loss

Cervical cancer, like other malignancies, causes loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss. There is no reason for weight loss if not on a diet or weight-loss plan and must be considered as a warning sign. Any type of abdominal distention or swelling, indigestion, bowel changes, weight loss, or loss of appetite can all be signs of cancer.

Importance of a pap test

A pap smear, often known as a pap test, is a screening treatment for women that collects cells from the cervix. A pap smear helps in the early detection of cervical cancer, increasing the odds of curing it, while also detecting alterations in one’s cervical cells indicative of future cancer development.

(The writer is director - department of surgical oncology & robotic & laparoscopic surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road)

How often should a pap smear be repeated?

The first step in preventing cervical cancer is to detect abnormal cells early using a pap test. Doctors recommend repeating pap tests every one to three years for women between the ages of 21 and 65. If paired with HPV testing, women over the age of 30 should consider it every five years. HPV is exceedingly common, with eight out of ten women contracting the virus at some point in their lives. Since there are no signs, therefore women should take precautions ahead of time. Normal test findings lead to very low probability of acquiring cancer in the next three years. However, precancerous cells may form during this time, necessitating repeated screening. Also it is important to remember that HPV vaccine can reduce the risk of cervical cancer, however, cannot eliminate it completely. So, pap test is needed even if one is vaccinated.