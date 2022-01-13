STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'Nammamma Super Star' contestant Samanvi dies in road mishap in Bengaluru

As the overspeeding truck crashed into the scooter, Samanvi died on the spot while Amrutha sustained injuries.

Published: 13th January 2022 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

'Nammamma Super Star' contestant Samanvi

'Nammamma Super Star' contestant Samanvi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 6-year-old girl who was a contestant of a reality show died after a speeding truck crashed into their scooter.

The incident took place in Konanakunte Cross near JP Nagar on Thursday evening and her mother was injured in the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Samanvi, daughter of Amrutha Naidu. The family is residing in Vajarahalli.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around evening and they were returning home after attending the Kannada reality show 'Nammamma Super Star' following her elimination. Amrutha was riding the scooter and Samanvi was sitting behind her.

As the overspeeding truck crashed into their scooter, Samanvi died on the spot while Amrutha sustained injuries. Amrutha is the daughter of famous Harikathe singer Gururajulu Naidu. 

Kumar Swamy Layout traffic police arrested the accused driver on the charges of reckless driving and further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru Accident Nammamma Super Star Kannada Reality Show Samanvi
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp