'Nammamma Super Star' contestant Samanvi dies in road mishap in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 6-year-old girl who was a contestant of a reality show died after a speeding truck crashed into their scooter.

The incident took place in Konanakunte Cross near JP Nagar on Thursday evening and her mother was injured in the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Samanvi, daughter of Amrutha Naidu. The family is residing in Vajarahalli.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around evening and they were returning home after attending the Kannada reality show 'Nammamma Super Star' following her elimination. Amrutha was riding the scooter and Samanvi was sitting behind her.

As the overspeeding truck crashed into their scooter, Samanvi died on the spot while Amrutha sustained injuries. Amrutha is the daughter of famous Harikathe singer Gururajulu Naidu.

Kumar Swamy Layout traffic police arrested the accused driver on the charges of reckless driving and further investigations are on.