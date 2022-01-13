Six employees at Swiggy Instamart e-platform test Covid positve

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six employees of a Swiggy Instamart outlet in RT Nagar tested positive for Covid-19. The outlet caters to various localities in and around Hebbal.

The cluster at a grocery delivery outlet is a cause for concern as citizens are encouraged to avail of online services due to the restrictions in place. “Most workers were tested on Sunday, and those not tested were directed to get tested individually.

Six persons tested positive and were immediately sent into quarantine. Health officials told us to get them tested a second time, which will be done on Thursday,” said Naveen, the outlet manager. The workers were tested independently by the private company, and not by BBMP. A representative from Swiggy has said that all outlets have routine testing done, with guidelines properly followed. He said that all outlets test their employees once every week.

According to Naveen, BBMP has been informed about the cluster, and is monitoring the status of the patients. At least one of the patients has displayed mild symptoms, like coughing and sore throat. BBMP health officials could not be reached for further details.