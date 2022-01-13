Standing not allowed on Bangalore Metro, weekend frequency 30 minutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help control the spread of Covid-19, the BMRCL has decided to restrict the entry of passengers into Metro stations with immediate effect. An official release said that only seated travel will be allowed.

The entry of passengers in stations will be restricted to allow for limited occupancy, based on available seating capacity in the trains. If passengers note that coaches are full, they are advised to move into empty coaches or board the next train. Metro trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes during weekends, due to the curfew. At present, the trains run every 20 minutes.