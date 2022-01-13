STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Standing not allowed on Bangalore Metro, weekend frequency 30 minutes

To help control the spread of Covid-19, the BMRCL has decided to restrict the entry of passengers into Metro stations with immediate effect.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help control the spread of Covid-19, the BMRCL has decided to restrict the entry of passengers into Metro stations with immediate effect. An official release said that only seated travel will be allowed.

The entry of passengers in stations will be restricted to allow for limited occupancy, based on available seating capacity in the trains. If passengers note that coaches are full, they are advised to move into empty coaches or board the next train.  Metro trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes during weekends, due to the curfew. At present, the trains run every 20 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp