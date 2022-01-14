Bengalureans still not serious about masking up, come up with bizarre excuses

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third wave may be upon the city, but mask marshals and the police are coming up against a public fatigued with masking up, doling out a variety of excuses -- some silly, others bizarre. Sample these: “I forgot my mask”, “It’s not compulsory where I come from”, “I was just pulling it up”, “I was pulling it down because I have to spit”, “I have to smoke”, and even “It doesn’t match my outfit, and isn’t looking cool”.

“What’s shocking is that though cases are rising, we have to make people aware of the importance of wearing a mask. Many people are still casual,” a senior police official told The New Indian Express. Police, health and BBMP officials are aggressively checking those not wearing masks and penalising them. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said: “Everyone should wear a mask as this is the only way to fight the virus.”

According to records, marshals have collected Rs 2,41,250 in penalty from citizens -- Rs 2,34,000 for not wearing masks, and the rest for failing to other violations. The maximum cases are from West Zone (383), followed by South Zone (188) and East Zone (147). The least cases are from Yelahanka (25).

Records also show that maximum penalty of Rs 1,78,03,125 was collected by marshals and police in December 2020, while Rs 59,39,768 was collected in December 2021. Chief Marshal Col Rajbir Singh said penalties are being collected from different areas in the city -- from market areas like Chickpet, KR Market to upscale shopping areas and malls, railway stations and bus stands.