Bengaluru: Man held for murdering live-in partner

The couple were living in a house in Beereshwara Nagar on Chunchaghatta Main Road in Konanakunte.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Konanakunte police have arrested a man who was absconding after allegedly murdering his live-in partner. Manjunath has been arrested for murdering Manjula (35), a housekeeping staff in a private company. The couple were living in a house in Beereshwara Nagar on Chunchaghatta Main Road in Konanakunte.

On the morning of January 7,  Manjunath told the house owner that Manjula was exhausted after consuming excessive alcohol and requested to arrange an auto-rickshaw to take her to hospital. 
The accused took Manjula in the auto to Jayanagar General Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Manjunath escaped from there without giving proper details like residential address and contact number.

“The body was sent for post mortem and it was found that the death was due to brutal assault as her ribs were broken. The family of the deceased was informed about the death and a murder case was filed on January 11, based on the post mortem report. Information was gathered about the absconding accused leading to his arrest. Manjunath revealed he was suspicious of Manjula having a relationship with another man. There was a fight over the same on January 6 night and he hit her with a blunt weapon and murdered her. Further investigations are on,” the police added.

