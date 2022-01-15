STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A right to choose life

I look forward to this weekly tête-a-tête with you guys, as pacing like a caged tigress in my home can sometimes bring out the worst in me.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I look forward to this weekly tête-a-tête with you guys, as pacing like a caged tigress in my home can sometimes bring out the worst in me. I realise that too much time to think is not as stimulating as it is made out to be. I am generally a home-body (I can literally see some reader’s eye-brows go up), but it doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy the company and the exhilaration of being amongst good friends. 

I read many posts (lockdown woes) of people cribbing about their friends circle dwindling during the onslaught of Cardi-V — but seriously, friendship is a two way street. The moment ones ego or ID gets into the equation then you know you are in trouble. I have 8 or 9 close friends for years now. I have added a couple on the way but never subtracted any . Some are close and others closer…but they all get a phone call from me irrespective of whether they call or not.

I was speaking to a friend on the phone and the topic veered to the present ‘quasi-lockdown’ situation that has been imposed on our city. The containment areas are reporting high numbers because of domestic travel. Well, the sad part is that there are certain places from where one needs to show a RT-PCR certificate to enter our ooru. But whole hordes of travellers are going up and down without showing squat. When I returned from Mumbai (where producing a Covid-negative certification is mandatory, even if one is double-vaccinated), I could have shown my neighbour’s certificate for the perfunctory check that happened. This is where our own responsibility and integrity kicks in. Why must we be monitored all the time? The idea is not feeling gleeful breaking the rules and boasting about finding loopholes, but doing ones bit as a responsible citizen and obeying them.

A friend recently picked up another friend and drove her to the airport. This friend landed in Surat and tested positive! I’m baffled. Didn’t she have to produce a certificate? How does a single person be in the position to infect so many people? The home she stayed at, the airport personnel in Bengaluru and Surat and a plane load of unsuspecting passengers, most of whom were children! Why aren’t tests a pre-requisite to travel by air, train, buses or bullock-carts, especially since we are aware that the new strain is so virulent and transmissible in spite of being double vaccinated and taking a booster?

On a work con-call, a couple of us were making pointers for a seminar where one of the key topics was self-regulation, personal integrity and the true interpretation of the word responsibility. Quite organically what came up pretty strongly was the fact that so many people chose not be vaccinated in a pandemic which had global repercussions. I wasn’t prepared from the virulent backlash that came from two of the unvaccinated panelists. In fact, one of them had a daughter in the ICU and was struggling to breathe! She actually said, believe me I was blindsided, that it was a calculated risk they chose to take against the unholy nexus between the powers and the pharmaceutical companies committed to spreading panic and injecting ‘un-tested’ poisons in our systems!

I thought long and hard about her choices and many like her and wondered what angered me about them. We always trusted ‘science’ and other than a few slip-ups it always worked and protected us. Mutations happen when the non-vaccinated are infected and reside in an unprotected host-body for months. Non-vaccinated people don’t allow us to close the loop of infections ultimately weakening the virus. Even now, it’s the non-believers who are occupying the hospital beds. We too have loved ones and children who are doctors/health-care professionals treating you and getting re-infected. Don’t we have a choice… a choice to choose life?

(The writer’s views are her own)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp