Call for sangria

BENGALURU: Sangria is an alcoholic beverage originating in Spain and Portugal. A sangria traditionally consists of red wine and chopped fruit, often with other ingredients or spirits. Sangria is one of the most popular drinks in Spanish cuisine. It is commonly served in bars, restaurants, and at festivities throughout Portugal and Spain. The best wine for sangria is Garnacha (also called Grenache) or Pinot Noir. Garnacha comes from Spain, so it’s my top pick for authentic Spanish sangria!
Sangria is now a very popular drink which is consumed by people who generally do not enjoy hard liquor. It is an easy drink to make and goes well with different cuisines as well. It is a drink that is good for home parties and is also popular in bars and restaurant all over.
Even though sangria is traditionally made with red wine, brandy is an addition that most people use while making it. Sangria is perfect all year round. Having said that, you can make sangria without brandy so if you’re just not into getting the extra bottle, skip it, the sangria will still taste great without it. Spirits like rum, vodka, triple sec and Grand Marnier is used as an alternative to brandy.
Rum is a popular choice as a substitute for brandy in sangria, as it creates a well-balanced drink that sweetens the overall flavour. The fruit that you choose to feature in the popular wine drink typically absorbs most of the rum, allowing the two to combine well together for a complex, refreshing drink. Here are some simple recipes for sangria, with and without brandy, that one can easily make at home.
RED WINE SANGRIA
- Red wine 750 ml
- Brandy 120 ml
- Apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon
- Cube cut red apple 1
- Cube cut green apple half
- Cube cut orange 1
- Cardamom 1
- Star anise half
- Cloves 1
- Brown sugar 4 table spoon OR honey 3 tablespoon and dilute well
(Add all ingredients in an airlock jar keep it in the refrigerator for a 24 hour)
WHITE WINE SANGRIA
- White wine 750 ml
- Gin 90 ml
- Apple cider vinegar half table spoon
- Cube cut green apple 1no.
- Cube cut red apple half
- Cube cut quarter part orange
- Cube cute skin out cucumber quarter part
- Cloves 1
- Black cardamom 1
- Sugar 3 tablespoon OR honey 3 tablespoon and dilute well
(Add all ingredients in an airlock jar keep it in the refrigerator for a 24 hour)
ROSE WINES SANGRIA
- Rose wine 750 ml or White wine 600 ml red wine 150 ml Gin 90 ml
- Apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon
- Cube cut green apple 1
- Cube cut orange half
- Cube cut muskmelon quarter part
- Black cardamom 1
- Sugar 3 table spoon OR honey 3 table spoon and dilute well
(Add all ingredients in an airlock jar keep it in the refrigerator for a 24 hour)
Enjoy this sangria with chopped fruits after 24 hours of infusion.