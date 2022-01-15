Call for sangria

Ajesh Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sangria is an alcoholic beverage originating in Spain and Portugal. A sangria traditionally consists of red wine and chopped fruit, often with other ingredients or spirits. Sangria is one of the most popular drinks in Spanish cuisine. It is commonly served in bars, restaurants, and at festivities throughout Portugal and Spain. The best wine for sangria is Garnacha (also called Grenache) or Pinot Noir. Garnacha comes from Spain, so it’s my top pick for authentic Spanish sangria!

Sangria is now a very popular drink which is consumed by people who generally do not enjoy hard liquor. It is an easy drink to make and goes well with different cuisines as well. It is a drink that is good for home parties and is also popular in bars and restaurant all over.

Even though sangria is traditionally made with red wine, brandy is an addition that most people use while making it. Sangria is perfect all year round. Having said that, you can make sangria without brandy so if you’re just not into getting the extra bottle, skip it, the sangria will still taste great without it. Spirits like rum, vodka, triple sec and Grand Marnier is used as an alternative to brandy.

Rum is a popular choice as a substitute for brandy in sangria, as it creates a well-balanced drink that sweetens the overall flavour. The fruit that you choose to feature in the popular wine drink typically absorbs most of the rum, allowing the two to combine well together for a complex, refreshing drink. Here are some simple recipes for sangria, with and without brandy, that one can easily make at home.

RED WINE SANGRIA

Red wine 750 ml

Brandy 120 ml

Apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon

Cube cut red apple 1

Cube cut green apple half

Cube cut orange 1

Cardamom 1

Star anise half

Cloves 1

Brown sugar 4 table spoon OR honey 3 tablespoon and dilute well

(Add all ingredients in an airlock jar keep it in the refrigerator for a 24 hour)

WHITE WINE SANGRIA

White wine 750 ml

Gin 90 ml

Apple cider vinegar half table spoon

Cube cut green apple 1no.

Cube cut red apple half

Cube cut quarter part orange

Cube cute skin out cucumber quarter part

Cloves 1

Black cardamom 1

Sugar 3 tablespoon OR honey 3 tablespoon and dilute well

(Add all ingredients in an airlock jar keep it in the refrigerator for a 24 hour)

ROSE WINES SANGRIA

Rose wine 750 ml or White wine 600 ml red wine 150 ml Gin 90 ml

Apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon

Cube cut green apple 1

Cube cut orange half

Cube cut muskmelon quarter part

Black cardamom 1

Sugar 3 table spoon OR honey 3 table spoon and dilute well

(Add all ingredients in an airlock jar keep it in the refrigerator for a 24 hour)

Enjoy this sangria with chopped fruits after 24 hours of infusion.