Weekend curfew: Bengaluru streets empty, as checkpoints pop up

With Bengaluru going into its second weekend curfew, roads emptied out after Sankranti celebrations.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:35 AM

Mysuru road wore a deserted look with very few people venturing out | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru going into its second weekend curfew, roads emptied out after Sankranti celebrations.

Police were seen setting up checkpoints and patrols were conducted as early as 9:30 pm on Friday. Similar to last week, police took strict action against those stepping out without any valid reason. Vehicles, including bikes, were seized by the police for not providing proper details on why the motorists had ventured out.

Even autorickshaw drivers took particular care to ensure that their passengers have good reason to be out. This is because during the last weekend, some autorickshaws were seized for ferrying passengers without genuine reasons.

Buses continued to run at 10% capacity, with conductors taking extra precautions to check passenger IDs and other documents before letting them board. Passengers were allowed based only on seat availability.

