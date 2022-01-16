STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Yet again, fewer migratory birds seen at Bengaluru lakes

Bellandur Lake, which once used to welcome 50,000 ducks, and Hebbal Lake 8,000 of them, are not seeing their arrivals lately. 

Published: 16th January 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A pair of ducks take flight, fleeing from a stray dog, at Doddakallasandra lake  in Bengaluru  | Raghavendra B Pachchapur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once again, many species of migratory birds, especially ducks, have given Bengaluru’s lakes a miss this year. Ornithologists and ecologists point out that this predicament is a result of lakes turning into ‘soup-bowls’, and also because of increased human presence in their vicinity. 

Bellandur Lake, which once used to welcome 50,000 ducks, and Hebbal Lake 8,000 of them, are not seeing their arrivals lately. 

Noted ornithologist S Subramanya mentioned that since shallow water spaces no longer exist, the lakes have turned into soup-bowl-like structures, surrounded by walkways and jogging tracks, and with no islands or green spaces left for birds. While the presence of darters and large cormorants is high, since they feed on large fish, other birds are no longer found. Besides, commercial fishing, the presence of humans around water bodies, and damage to the natural ecosystem have made matters only worse. 

He added that even as lakes have become perennial, the catchment areas have urbanised and concretised. Treated water entering lakes is still of poor quality, while upstream and downstream water flow is also affected, due to which the natural zoology has also been impacted.  

Meanwhile, a few grey herons, which feed on hyacinth, and purple moorhens can still be seen. But there is little trace of some other species around the city’s lakes. 

Shallow bird biodiversity has dipped by 60-70 per cent. “The government is violating the Justice N K Patil lake report and orders issued in 2012, which called for the maintenance of shallow spaces, and to see that the ecology of lakes is not hampered. But it is not being followed by engineers. Rejuvenation needs to be accommodating, but the present system is bad. Small fish species and worms are no longer seen,” added Ram Prasad from Friends of Lakes. 

Noted birder and photographer Manjunath Prabhakar said that ducks like shoveler, pintail ducks, gargini, common teal duck, pygmy goose, little ringer plover, little stint, wood sandpiper and wabler are also very rare these day. One has to go to the outskirts to spot them. 

Birders and locals also rue that in some lakes, like in Doddakallasandra Lake, birds are being attacked by stray dogs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migratory birds Bengaluru Bengaluru lakes
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp