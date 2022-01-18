Bengaluru police open fire to arrest drug peddler

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanumanthnagar police on Monday opened fire at a notorious drug peddler Star Rahul after he refused to surrender despite repeated warnings. Rahul, a history-sheeter with 21 cases lodged against him in South Division limits, had recently uploaded a video on social media challenging the police to nab him and also decided to kill his rivals.

A senior police officer said that 22-year-old Rahul, a resident of Bannerghatta, was absconding in an NDPS case registered in KG Nagar police station limits and eight warrants are pending against him. A team was formed and police Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Patil received a tip-off, locating Rahul at Konankunte. Asked to surrender, he attacked one of the head constables Ningappa with a sword and attempted to escape. Patil fired a warning shot and when Rahul refused to comply, fired at his leg. Rahul and the injured constable were taken immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rahul was booked for involvement in four attempt to murder cases. He is also an associate of Kulla Rizwan, who runs an organised crime syndicate of extortion, gambling and supply drugs.