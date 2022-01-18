STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhopal man held for abetting Bengaluru doctor’s suicide

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has cracked the mystery behind the suicide of a 25-year-old Bengaluru-based doctor on the railway tracks between Kengeri and Hejjala. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has cracked the mystery behind the suicide of a 25-year-old Bengaluru-based doctor on the railway tracks between Kengeri and Hejjala. It has been unearthed that an individual based in Bhopal had cheated him using sexually provocative photos and had later blackmailed him for money. 

According to GRP sources, the doctor’s body was found on August 13 last year with an iPhone and a death note in which he had referred to a fraud of Rs 67,000 perpetrated on him by an individual using a Telegram and an Instagram account. 

“A man, who had posed as a woman online, had befriended him. Sexually provocative photos were sent to the doctor. Visuals of him stripping himself for his online friend to view were probably recorded by the person on the other side. Later, the individual blackmailed him to part with money online,” a source told The New Indian Express. 

This forced him to end his life fearing social stigma, the source added. The investigation team, led by Circle Police Inspector V Shiva Kumar and Sub-Inspector R Jagadeesh at KSR railway station, tracked the monetary transactions to Bhopal and arrested one person. “He had created a fake Telegram and Instagram account for the purpose of trapping people online using social media,” the source said. 

Referring to the incident, ADGP Railways, Bhaskar Rao cautioned youth to be careful about the cyber world. He tweeted, “Investigation of railway police revealed he was cyber blackmailed. To avoid shame, he killed himself. Accused is caught. Family is devastated. Don’t trust cyber friends.”

