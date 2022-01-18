STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Missing Bengaluru teenage girl returns home after two months

Abhishek Verma, the teenager Anushka's father had earlier said that his daughter, who is a meritorious student, is influenced and inclined towards Shamanism.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:06 PM

The 17-year-old teenager Anushka Sharma had gone missing from home in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru on October 31, 2021

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 17-year-old girl, Anushka Verma, who had gone missing from her home has reportedly returned home, said informed sources.

"Anushka was in an orphanage in Surat, Gujarat. She got in touch with her family, and they along with the help of police brought her back to Bengaluru safely last Saturday," the sources added.  The family did not respond to calls from TNIE.

Anushka had gone missing after she left her home in Rajajinagar on October 31.

Her father Abhishek Verma had lodged a complaint at the Subramanyanagara police station and had also taken to social media sites – Instagram and Twitter – seeking information about their daughter. The police had registered a case under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code (kidnapping from lawful guardianship).

"Since Anushka had left her mobile phone at home, it was a daunting task for the police to track her movements. They had contacted several institutions in the City, individuals and community groups to help track the teenager,"
said the sources.

Verma had earlier said that his daughter, who is a meritorious student, is influenced and inclined towards Shamanism. Her parents had advised her to pursue her studies. “It is not clear why she had left home. The fact that she is safe and now at home is a huge relief,” said sources.

