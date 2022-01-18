STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Triaging unveiled for Covid-positive kids in Karnataka

But the recovery rate has been good and the symptoms have been persisting for three to five days,” Dr Basavaraja GV told TNIE.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

A child gives her throat samples for RTPCR test in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod kumar T)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid expected to peak in Karnataka in the next two weeks and some districts already peaking, members of the Technical Advisory Committee and the paediatric committee, which was setup recently, released a triaging protocol for children who test positive.

The protocol, prepared by Dr Rajath Athreya in consultation with Dr Basavaraja GV of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) and other doctors of the Health and Family Welfare Department, was discussed at a recent meeting.

“So far, around 18 per cent of beds have been occupied in the state and the situation is under control. In the earlier two waves, the paediatric population had less symptoms, but for Omicron, younger children are reporting sore throat, high-grade fever, cough and runny nose, while older children are complaining of headaches. But the recovery rate has been good and the symptoms have been persisting for three to five days,” Dr Basavaraja GV told TNIE.

As part of the triaging protocol, children who are asymptomatic will be isolated at home and parents made aware of safe home isolation. Dr Basavaraja explained that children should be monitored for symptoms, their breath count when not crying must be taken and their temperature and oxygen saturation levels checked.

As per the TAC triaging protocol, the red flag signs in children are fast breathing, chest indrawing, nasal flaring, reduced feeding/activities, oxygen level below 94 and bluish discolouration of lips. “If these are seen, parents have to urgently contact the medical officer of the district and seek emergency help,” said the report. In mild fever cases, upper respiratory symptoms without fast breathing should be noticed and if children are comorbid, they can be admitted to a hospital with oxygen facility of Level 1 care and if not comorbid, they can be under home isolation.

But moderately symptomatic patients, who are showing fast breathing or drop in oxygen levels, should be admitted to a facility with paediatric HDU with paediatric ICU backup and considered for Level2 care. 

