ISKCON directed to refund advance paid for convention hall after wedding cancelled due to Covid

"ISKCON is liable to refund Rs 1.19 lakh, including 'Homa' cost of Rs 7,500, to the complainant within 60 days," the commission said

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission directed ISKCON, Bengaluru, to refund the amount paid towards booking of convention hall 'Dwarakapuri', to a resident of the city as the wedding of his son meant to be held in September 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19.  

"The complaint requires to be allowed in part. ISKCON is liable to refund Rs 1.19 lakh, including 'Homa' cost of Rs 7,500, to the complainant within 60 days. Failing which, ISKCON is liable to pay interest at the rate of 8 percent from the date of expiry of 60 days till realisation," the commission said.

The commission comprising president KS Bilagi and member Renukadevi Deshpande passed the order while partly allowing the complaint filed by Nanjundegowda, a 67-year-old from Hampi Nagar in city, seeking directions to ISKCON to refund the amount.  

The complainant moved the consumer commission seeking directions to refund balance of Rs 1.34 lakh together with interest, against ISKCON on Chord Road in the city.

According to the complaint, the complainant had booked a Dwarakapuri Kalyanmantap for two days from September 13, 2020 to perform his son's marriage and paid a total amount of Rs 2.47 lakh. He also paid a donation of Rs 7,500. But due to the impact of Covid-19, the complainant on August 22, 2020 filed cancellation for seeking refund of Rs 2.47 lakh and got only refund of Rs 1.13 lakh out of the advance paid. In spite of his request, ISKCON failed to refund the balance amount.

In reply, ISKCON admitted that the marriage hall was booked and Rs 7,500 was collected towards performing 'Narasimha Homa', but the same was not performed, and agreed to refund Rs 7,500. There is no deficiency of service, it claimed.

After hearing the parties, the commission said, "The non-refund of amount of Rs 1.19 lakh amounts to deficiency of service. Even though the complainant claims refund of Rs 1.34 lakh, as indicated in the order, the complainant is entitled to Rs 1.19 lakh only, including Rs 7,500 paid towards 'Homa'.  ISKCON is a public institution carrying other charitable objects, therefore, it is not proper to impose interest on this amount from the date of payment. However, it is proper to impose some rate of interest if the ISKCON fails to refund Rs 1.19 lakh within the specified period."

For representational purposes
