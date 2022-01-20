STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike launches mobile COVID-19 testing unit in south zone

Launching the unit, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that these units will collect samples 24x7 from any location in the south zone.

Published: 20th January 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta lauched the mobile testing unit

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta lauched the mobile testing unit. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To dispel fear of visiting a COVID-19 centre or a public space for RT-PCR samples, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday launched a mobile testing unit in the south zone under corporate social responsibility.

They have been donated by Mantra4Change and Suriya Foundation in association and sponsored by Zerodha. Launching the unit, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that these units will collect samples 24x7 from any location in the south zone, adding that more units will be launched in other zones too. The RAT test reports will be immediately given and the RT-PCR samples will be taken.

This unit will be connected to the south zone war room along with a mobile triage unit. People can also call the war rooms to request sample collection across 44 Wards of the zone. The mobile testing unit comprises a driver and a paramedic who will conduct the RAT and if found positive, the person will receive a call from BBMP.

Depending on the seriousness of the case, required treatment will be given post triage. Also, IT- BT minister and Malleswaram constituency MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday inaugurated the Drive-Through or Walk-In COVID Testing Centre in Malleshwaram, 18th cross.

He said that the facility will enable hassle-free testing considering the rapid transmission of the virus. The centre with swab collector, lab technician, data entry operator will work from 8 am to 8 pm. RAT will be done for symptomatic patients at the centre.

