STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19 effect: Bengaluru's 'Education on Wheels' programme hits roadblock

With teachers having been assigned for COVID duty, the 'Education on Wheels' programme to educate school dropouts has been stopped.

Published: 20th January 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Education on Wheels

Representative photo (File photo| PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 'Education on Wheels' programme to educate school dropouts has been stopped as teachers assigned for the programme have been sent on COVID duties. At the insistence of Karnataka High Court, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Education Department had started the initiative to educate out-of-school children at their doorsteps.

Modified BMTC buses, with each carrying a teacher and two attendants along with the driver, used to go around a zone picking up children and teaching them at one location. While one BMTC bus was deployed to each zone, additional vehicles were sent to RR Nagar and South Zone on the court's directions.

The programme had also started at Gollareddy and Hossakerahalli wards. In all, 10 BMTC buses had been deployed to teach students aged between five and 15.

A BBMP official said that the suspension of the programme is only temporary, adding, "Around 190 teachers were assigned for the initiative. But now it is stopped as the teachers have been sent on Covid duty on the directions of zonal commissioners."

He also admitted that the survey to find out the exact number of school dropouts is not yet ready and is still going on. Around 40-60 children attended classes in each bus.

The teachers also maintained attendance registers. "The teachers have been unable to do follow-ups to ensure that the students are continuing studies at home. The Education Department is now stressing on Vidyagama and is working on accommodating dropouts in education mainstream," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Karnataka Education department BBMP Education on Wheels COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru dropout schools
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp