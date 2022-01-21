STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup launches world's first 'neoschool'

The initiative hopes to give children access to an international standard of education without having to attend expensive international schools.

Published: 21st January 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Education, skill development

Image used for representational purpose only

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup StayQrious launched the world's first 'neoschool', an after-school online initiative that aims to teach students things that they would not learn in regular schools.

The initiative hopes to give children access to an international standard of education without having to attend expensive international schools. The aim of the school is to offer students a wide range of unconventional subjects and teaching that they will not get during their regular schooling.

"Millions of parents want their child to get access to progressive teaching methodologies in an environment that respects their mental wellbeing and doesn't compromise for short-term gain as regards marks. The closest option to solve this today is an international level school, but the barriers to switching to such a school are many," said Aanand Srinivas, founder of the start-up and former content head for Khan Academy. 

With the launch of the school, he said they hope to bring to students an international standard of schooling online and make it as accessible as possible at a reduced cost.  

'There is 1,000 per cent increase in enrolments'

The neoschool, which students can attend for a few hours after their regular school hours, aims to help children develop their social and realworld skills. The schools can be attended in lieu of tuitions, where students are trained in subjects they already learn in school.

Instead, the startup plans to offer courses and classes in subjects that children would not have access to in regular schools. The classes focus on building social awareness in children, training them to work in teams and communicate effectively.

Further, the neoschool hopes to encourage children in critical, scientific and design thinking, as well as problem-solving. The classes are extremely tightknit, with a 1:6 teacherstudent ratio as well as encourages learning at all ages, with classes being for mixed ages.

The neoschool admits children from the age groups of 8 to 14, making use of a number of teaching methodologies from around the world. "We have seen a 1000 per cent increase in enrolments and are extremely overwhelmed with the learning outcomes and genuine student happiness," said Srinivas.

StayQrious uses a practical teaching methodology to train children on key knowledge like design thinking, collaborative problem solving, scientific thinking, etc.

A dedicated 'learning coach' trains children how to work in teams and communicate courageously, trains them to have the emotional mindsets to handle future uncertainty, and most importantly, teaches them effective study-techniques so that they can self-learn whatever they need to in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
StayQrious Neoschool Afterschool initiative
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp