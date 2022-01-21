Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup launches world's first 'neoschool'

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup StayQrious launched the world's first 'neoschool', an after-school online initiative that aims to teach students things that they would not learn in regular schools.

The initiative hopes to give children access to an international standard of education without having to attend expensive international schools. The aim of the school is to offer students a wide range of unconventional subjects and teaching that they will not get during their regular schooling.

"Millions of parents want their child to get access to progressive teaching methodologies in an environment that respects their mental wellbeing and doesn't compromise for short-term gain as regards marks. The closest option to solve this today is an international level school, but the barriers to switching to such a school are many," said Aanand Srinivas, founder of the start-up and former content head for Khan Academy.

With the launch of the school, he said they hope to bring to students an international standard of schooling online and make it as accessible as possible at a reduced cost.

'There is 1,000 per cent increase in enrolments'

The neoschool, which students can attend for a few hours after their regular school hours, aims to help children develop their social and realworld skills. The schools can be attended in lieu of tuitions, where students are trained in subjects they already learn in school.

Instead, the startup plans to offer courses and classes in subjects that children would not have access to in regular schools. The classes focus on building social awareness in children, training them to work in teams and communicate effectively.

Further, the neoschool hopes to encourage children in critical, scientific and design thinking, as well as problem-solving. The classes are extremely tightknit, with a 1:6 teacherstudent ratio as well as encourages learning at all ages, with classes being for mixed ages.

The neoschool admits children from the age groups of 8 to 14, making use of a number of teaching methodologies from around the world. "We have seen a 1000 per cent increase in enrolments and are extremely overwhelmed with the learning outcomes and genuine student happiness," said Srinivas.

StayQrious uses a practical teaching methodology to train children on key knowledge like design thinking, collaborative problem solving, scientific thinking, etc.

A dedicated 'learning coach' trains children how to work in teams and communicate courageously, trains them to have the emotional mindsets to handle future uncertainty, and most importantly, teaches them effective study-techniques so that they can self-learn whatever they need to in the future.