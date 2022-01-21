STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru cyber crime police arrest unemployed man for blackmailing women

The accused used to claim to be a journalist, film artiste and IT employee depending upon the situation and lure women in matrimonial sites.

Published: 21st January 2022 05:45 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: North-East Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man for blackmailing women on the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar S, a resident of Rajaji Nagar, had extorted many women after collecting their private photos.

A  senior police officer said that in a recent case, Vijay had befriended a woman on a matrimonial site and met her. He had video recorded their private moments and later blackmailed her to give Rs 50,000. Vijay used to claim to be a journalist, film artiste and IT employee depending upon the situation and lure women in matrimonial sites.

The accused would then gain their confidence and take private pictures and blackmail them to extort money. Using a similar modus operandi he had extorted many women before harassing them. He also created a fake account in the name of the victim.

Comments

