Library maintenance workers in Bengaluru get salary doubled, seek minimum wage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After campaigning for an increase in pay for several years, library maintenance workers have had their salaries doubled, going from Rs 6,500 to Rs 13,000.

Housekeeping staff for several public libraries functioning under BBMP had been protesting and campaigning for an increase in salary, which they were granted in January. Up until December 2021, they had been paid Rs 6,500 a month for maintenance -- from odd jobs to arranging books, newspapers and magazines and even opening and shutting the libraries every day.

After protesting under the Karnataka General Labour Union (KGLU), the Department of Public Libraries agreed to double their pay to Rs 13,000. However, the workers had been demanding an increase in pay equivalent to at least minimum wage, which they allege that the increase in salary does not satisfy. The workers are still entitled to about five years' worth of backpay, according to KGLU.

Previously, the workers had been protesting to also have their salaries deposited directly into their bank accounts. Until last year, they had been paid vouchers that they had to sign in exchange for cash payments.

Lack of benefits

They had also not been provided benefits like ESI, EPF or bonus. Instead, they had been paid on honorarium basis. As of August last year, they are being paid through bank accounts.

"The workers are determined to continue their struggle until they receive the stipulated minimum wages, along with job security, wage security, social security, retirement benefits, and most importantly, dignity of labour," the union said.