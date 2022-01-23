STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Challaghatta Metro station to be ready by August 2022

On August 29 last year, the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road line expanded its operations by an additional 7.5 km up to Kengeri.

Published: 23rd January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Challaghatta Metro station is coming up nearly 2 km away from the Kengeri station

The Challaghatta Metro station is coming up nearly 2 km away from the Kengeri station. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Challaghatta Metro station, nearly 2 km from Kengeri Metro station, will be ready for operations only by August this year. At the time of the commencement of the extended Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri, the Challaghatta station was expected to be ready by March 2022.

Senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials told The New Indian Express that 90 per cent of the structural work on this elevated station is complete.

"A total of 70 spans have been erected along this stretch and roof structure works are on. It will be completed by March-end. Finishing works like laying of granite on the floor, painting and other external work will start in the first week of February and will be ready by July this year," said a senior official.

The welding work to join the rails has been completed and plinths are being laid, the official said. "A total of 1,750 m of rail needs to be laid, followed by placing fixtures around the rails. The third rail for power supply will be done later," the official added.

On August 29 last year, the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road line expanded its operations by an additional 7.5 km up to Kengeri. Asked about the reasons for the delay, an official said, "The biggest challenge was the construction of a span for 56 m above NICE Road which was a complicated task. The second wave of the COVID pandemic and the huge labour shortage it created slowed down the work enormously. The third wave is having some impact too as many workers are on leave and are taking rest due to health issues."

There were land acquisition issues with a small temple coming in the way of the construction. "We finally had to demolish it to complete our work here. While physical work will be in place by July, the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and approval could take some time. So, by the end of August, we will be in a position to operate trains here," the official added. 

The Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is also in the vicinity. "An underpass is being proposed so that connectivity will be established from Challaghatta station to the layout. It will be done jointly by BMRCL and the National Highways Authority of India. However, it looks unlikely to be in place at the time of opening of the line," an official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Challaghatta Metro station Bengaluru metro Kengeri Metro station Purple Line
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp