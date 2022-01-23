Bengaluru's Challaghatta Metro station to be ready by August 2022

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Challaghatta Metro station, nearly 2 km from Kengeri Metro station, will be ready for operations only by August this year. At the time of the commencement of the extended Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri, the Challaghatta station was expected to be ready by March 2022.

Senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials told The New Indian Express that 90 per cent of the structural work on this elevated station is complete.

"A total of 70 spans have been erected along this stretch and roof structure works are on. It will be completed by March-end. Finishing works like laying of granite on the floor, painting and other external work will start in the first week of February and will be ready by July this year," said a senior official.

The welding work to join the rails has been completed and plinths are being laid, the official said. "A total of 1,750 m of rail needs to be laid, followed by placing fixtures around the rails. The third rail for power supply will be done later," the official added.

On August 29 last year, the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road line expanded its operations by an additional 7.5 km up to Kengeri. Asked about the reasons for the delay, an official said, "The biggest challenge was the construction of a span for 56 m above NICE Road which was a complicated task. The second wave of the COVID pandemic and the huge labour shortage it created slowed down the work enormously. The third wave is having some impact too as many workers are on leave and are taking rest due to health issues."

There were land acquisition issues with a small temple coming in the way of the construction. "We finally had to demolish it to complete our work here. While physical work will be in place by July, the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and approval could take some time. So, by the end of August, we will be in a position to operate trains here," the official added.

The Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is also in the vicinity. "An underpass is being proposed so that connectivity will be established from Challaghatta station to the layout. It will be done jointly by BMRCL and the National Highways Authority of India. However, it looks unlikely to be in place at the time of opening of the line," an official said.