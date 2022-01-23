State's decision to stop offline classes in Bengaluru till January 29 evokes mixed reactions

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announcing that schools and colleges will remain shut in Bengaluru till January 29, the decision has evoked mixed responses. The decision comes after Nagesh held a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai as well as experts.

Parents are happy with the decision as it ensures the safety of their children. "We welcome the precautionary measures and hope this ensures children are less impacted. We hope that this is extended to the end of the school year," said Mohamed Shakeel, president of the 'Voice of Parents', Karnataka Association.

However, students and teachers differ in their opinions. "We are not happy about the situation, though it helps that district schools which hold classes online. It would be good if Bengaluru schools could function the same way," said Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, adding that an SOP should be in place in schools to curb COVID spread.

"With rising cases, parents prefer online classes. However, students are a little disappointed as the exams are fast approaching and due to the constant shift, their practical classes are getting affected," said Manjula B, principal of Orchids The International School, BTM Layout.

Kalyan Kumar, Bengaluru district secretary of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation said that many students are unable to afford smartphones or laptops for online classes. However, he said that many students, especially those in Classes 10, 11 and 12, were scared of attending offline classes.

"It has put undue stress on a lot of students. Studying online, many have not been able to complete portions, especially in government schools, while students attending offline classes are doing so during a pandemic with teachers and lecturers unwell," he told The New Indian Express.