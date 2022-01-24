STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four years later, Tamil teacher yet to get any salary

K Thanalakshmi is yet to get even a single month’s salary at the Tagore Memorial High School in Yeshwanthpur. 

Published: 24th January 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: K Thanalakshmi, a native of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, left her husband and two teenaged girls back home to take up the job of a Tamil teacher at a government-aided school in Bengaluru. However, four years later, she is yet to get even a single month’s salary at the Tagore Memorial High School in Yeshwanthpur. 

With her Masters degree in Tamil and a B.Ed, Thanalakshmi got an appointment letter as ‘Tamil Pandit’ here on November 29, 2017. The letter also states, “Your salary will be fixed and claimed only after the approval of your appointment by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Bangalore North Range-I.” 
While the government had given its approval for filling up the posts here and a few other schools in 2015, it has not yet okayed the appointment of the specific individuals to the post.  

Thanalakshmi has been given a room to stay at the hostel here, and food has been arranged by the school management. “I want to be paid a salary more than anything else. I have paid Rs 2.9 lakh so far to confirm my appointment through an intermediary. But I have still not been paid my salary even for one month,” she told TNIE. 

A Dhananjayan, president, Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, who has been running from pillar to post to assist her, charges that palms have to be greased in the Education Department to get things done. 

Meanwhile, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh told TNIE that the CM, at a meeting in Belagavi on December 21, had  approved the appointment of many such individuals. “Her appointment would be approved soon and she would start getting her salary in future,” he assured. Nagesh urged her to come forward and file a complaint against anyone making any demands in the department. “Action would be taken against such individuals,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru School Teacher Tamil School Teacher Tagore Memorial High School
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp