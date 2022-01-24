Four years later, Tamil teacher yet to get any salary

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: K Thanalakshmi, a native of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, left her husband and two teenaged girls back home to take up the job of a Tamil teacher at a government-aided school in Bengaluru. However, four years later, she is yet to get even a single month’s salary at the Tagore Memorial High School in Yeshwanthpur.

With her Masters degree in Tamil and a B.Ed, Thanalakshmi got an appointment letter as ‘Tamil Pandit’ here on November 29, 2017. The letter also states, “Your salary will be fixed and claimed only after the approval of your appointment by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Bangalore North Range-I.”

While the government had given its approval for filling up the posts here and a few other schools in 2015, it has not yet okayed the appointment of the specific individuals to the post.

Thanalakshmi has been given a room to stay at the hostel here, and food has been arranged by the school management. “I want to be paid a salary more than anything else. I have paid Rs 2.9 lakh so far to confirm my appointment through an intermediary. But I have still not been paid my salary even for one month,” she told TNIE.

A Dhananjayan, president, Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, who has been running from pillar to post to assist her, charges that palms have to be greased in the Education Department to get things done.

Meanwhile, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh told TNIE that the CM, at a meeting in Belagavi on December 21, had approved the appointment of many such individuals. “Her appointment would be approved soon and she would start getting her salary in future,” he assured. Nagesh urged her to come forward and file a complaint against anyone making any demands in the department. “Action would be taken against such individuals,” he added.