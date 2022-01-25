STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akkamahadevi Women’s varsity will not be shut: Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday addressed various issues regarding the state of several colleges in Karnataka, as well as the next step for guest lecturers.

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday addressed various issues regarding the state of several colleges in Karnataka, as well as the next step for guest lecturers. He also said that the Akkamahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura would not be shut.

Addressing the row regarding the building of a new campus in Magadi for the Karnataka Sanskrit University, he said the government is firm in its decision to go ahead with its construction. However, he also said the Kannada University in Hampi will receive grants, taking into account the financial status of the exchequer. “Samskruta and Kannada have been together for ages.

The government has exhibited utmost priority for the language of the land, and made learning Kannada mandatory in degree classes. But this has been kept in abeyance, as per the interim order of the High Court,” he said.

Speaking on issues raised by Kannada activists recently on why there has been a lack of funding for the Kannada University, Hampi, he said the Rs 4 crore cited in funds was income generated from its publishing wing ‘Prasaranga’, which had taken a hit during the Covid pandemic.

Clarifying that the government does not intend to close down the Akkamahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura, though there are rumours to the contrary, Narayan said, “The government, instead, wants to expand and strengthen it. The government is committed to women-centric issues, but a few are engaged in creating unnecessary rumours.” 

He also said there are over 60,000 applications for guest lecturers in Karnataka. The next course of action will be decided in the next two days, he added.

Ashwath Narayan Karnataka Akkamahadevi Women’s University
