Concern over consent

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, the Delhi High Court listened in on a case on marital rape. Since then, a curious hashtag called #MarriageStrike has been doing the rounds on social media and to much surprise, it’s not the women but the men who are striking marriage for a year as a counter to the court’s proceedings.

During the hearing, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said: “When the rape law grants no exemption in case of forced intercourse with a sex worker, who chooses to withdraw consent to a belated stage, why should a wife be less powered”.

According to Twitterati, this statement had many worried about false accusations landing ‘innocent’ men in jail. They feel that such laws are a problem and would therefore empower women to take advantage of men who could never be able to prove that sex was consensual and not forced. A section of the crowd is also using the hashtag to say that they would rather opt out of the marriage if marital rape is criminalised. This has once again split the way society perceives issues faced by women.

Atikaa Ahluwalia, an intimate partner violence awareness advocate, says, “As a survivor of intimate partner violence, I have observed sexual abuse to be the least addressed of all the different kinds of abuse that takes place between partners. Almost 75 per cent of married victims and survivors I speak to have been forced into sex by their husband on recurring occasions and have been forced into sexual acts that they weren’t comfortable with, inspite of explicitly refusing the same.

This form of sexual abuse is more often than not left out of legal cases, family interventions and complaints due to the shame and stigma around the topic.” She adds that sexual abuse by an intimate partner is as much about power and control. “But it often slips under the radar because of the gaslighting involved. If the caveat here is consent, then why is the legal contract of marriage about this law,” she questions.

Entrepreneur Saritha Hegde feels this hashtag is a good way to spot potential abusers. “If you are someone who is saying that you don’t want to get married because you feel like you cannot have authority over your wife, then you’re better off not getting married. You think it’s okay to rape your wife? That’s not right. If you think the premise for your marriage is just that, then it’s fundamentally flawed. Nobody wants to marry you, so please do us a favour and strike forever,” she expresses.

Amitabha Sutradhr, a brand manager, says that one’s sexual frustration shouldn’t lead to rape, irrespective of gender. “The concept of marriage is based on trust. It is something intimate that you’re sharing with someone. Therefore, the trust factor is paramount. Having said that, it shouldn’t be entered without thinking. It’s important to understand how you view your own self-respect and then the mutual respect you have for each other.” The lack of understanding of the marital rape from institutions we look upto is what causes these issues, feels Sutradhr, adding, “Perhaps, if they have a better understanding of what is really going on and how to address it, people can work together for a better eco-system.”

According to Shreya Chatterjee, consultant psychotherapist, the move by the Delhi High Court is a welcome change. “I have worked with well-educated clients, who don’t understand the severity of their actions. It’s after making them understand the legal implications that they think of considering otherwise. I’ve also seen women who don’t know that they have the right to not give consent. They are conditioned to offer themselves no matter what. Looking at all such scenarios, I’m glad that we are finally discussing this and hope it will also lead to more positive moves.”