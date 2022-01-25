STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-Sahamati will verify student records

All examination data will be uploaded in National Academic Depository 
 

digital, online classes

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan launched the ‘e-Sahamati’ initiative on Monday, besides the Unified University and College Management System’s (UUCMS) examination-related software.

The ‘e-Sahamati’ initiative will help organisations and institutions verify the authenticity of a student’s academic records. The initiative allows for aggregating all examination-related data of a student in the National Academic Depository (NAD). The student’s data, including credits and marks cards for each semester, will be encrypted and uploaded to Digilocker to make it easily and more securely accessible to students and institutions.

Similarly, UUCMS’s examination software, which was demonstrated on Monday, is the third of 10 UUCMS modules that have been launched so far, besides the admissions and academics monitoring modules. UUCMS was implemented to universalise and digitise governance for all Karnataka colleges and universities. “UUCMS’s examination activity software will benefit lakhs of higher education students across the state and save Rs 60 crore which universities used to spend for outsourcing exam-related works,” he said.

He also mentioned that the remaining modules would be rolled out phase-wise by June 2022. “Besides helping to reduce examination fees, the software facilitates digital evaluation, online examination and managing practical batches. It will also digitise the processes of paying examination fees, and obtaining hall tickets and marks cards,” he said, adding that the software would help eliminate fake marks cards while being flexible enough to give universities the ability to specify their own norms.

He said the software was designed keeping in mind provisions put forth by the National Education Policy 2020, especially the aspect of multiple entry, exits, keeping track and awarding relevant certificates to those who wish to discontinue their programmes.

E-Sahamati CN Ashwath Narayan
