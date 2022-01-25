STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Further Covid relaxations in Karnataka after analysis: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said any decision on further relaxations in Covid norms will be taken after a detailed analysis of the situation in the state.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said any decision on further relaxations in Covid norms will be taken after a detailed analysis of the situation in the state.

“Various decisions have been taken to tackle Covid. The weekend curfew has been withdrawn. The spread of the pandemic, its trend and condition of the infected are being monitored. Suitable decisions will be taken,” said Bommai. He added all aspects, including the number of cases, and the condition of those positive will be analysed, before taking any decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp