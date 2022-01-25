Further Covid relaxations in Karnataka after analysis: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said any decision on further relaxations in Covid norms will be taken after a detailed analysis of the situation in the state.

“Various decisions have been taken to tackle Covid. The weekend curfew has been withdrawn. The spread of the pandemic, its trend and condition of the infected are being monitored. Suitable decisions will be taken,” said Bommai. He added all aspects, including the number of cases, and the condition of those positive will be analysed, before taking any decision.