Digital ideas will drive growth of Karnataka's futuristic cities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drawing board plans for Karnataka’s seven Smart Cities have a host of digital and virtual ideas which look at harvesting cutting-edge technology to benefit the poorest of their citizens. Integrated Command Centres in each of the seven smart cities -- Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, with a total population of about 2 crore -- will seek to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of the people by enabling logical area development with technology.

From enforcement officials in suits with built-in bodycams, to health officials at Primary Health Centres who can connect on laptops to a central system which offers integrated solutions, to fully digital labs and classrooms in government schools -- the ideas are inclusive, to help the poor gain from digital knowledge.

The working of 14 departments — water supply, power supply, health and other critical services — will be synchronised in these cities for better and speedier redressal of citizens’ grievances. While critics argue that work has not progressed at the desired pace, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj disagreed and expressed satisfaction that they will complete Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects in the next few months.

He said more than 62 per cent of works are complete, and the remaining are progressing at a fairly good pace. These include projects to put up basic infrastructure like better roads, user-friendly and walkable footpaths and better parking facilities, and scientific disposal of solid and liquid waste.

BBMP Special Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, “We will not have an Integrated Command Centre in BBMP but at a spacious location outside. The Smart Cities project will be a gamechanger.”