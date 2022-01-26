History Lessons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, here is a list of podcast recommendations for you to brush up your understanding of the Indian Constitution and also know the life and philosophies of one of the key architects of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar.

The Longest Constitution with Priya Mirza

This podcast is about people and the constitution. It explores what it takes to achieve the constitutional vision of freedom, equality and dignity. Each episode looks at how the Constitution has transformed lives including that of husbands, wives, feminists and forest dwellers. It also explains how the provisions and ideals under the Constitution impact each of our lives.

* Available on Spotify

Samvidhan Samvaad by Tarunabh Khaitan

This Constitutional dialogue aims to increase constitutional literacy and broaden the reach of the Indian Constitution. Narrated by Tarunabh Khaitan, a professor at Oxford University and University of Melbourne, the podcast discusses various topics including fundamental rights, federalism, electoral system, principles of citizenship and much more.

* Available on Spotify

The Legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar

Here is an untold story about Ambedkar — a story that depicts the social battle against the upper caste Hindus by untouchables headed by the man himself. Narrated by Jyotsna Devi, the story traces the early days of Ambedkar and what fuelled his political narratives to lead the fight for the Dalits and break the layers of social discrimination.

* Available on Spotify

Making of Indian Constitution

This podcast explains the political conditions during the making of the Indian Constitution. It also talks about the evolution of the Constitution beginning with the Regulating Act of 1773 goes on to explain the making of the Preamble of the Constitution.

* Available on Spotify