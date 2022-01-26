STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC upholds detention order against Mumbai businessman

In view of the preceding analysis, we do not find any ground to interfere with the order of detention.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has upheld the detention order passed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against Mumbai-based businessman Gurmeet Singh Kohli to prevent him from abetting, dealing in smuggling of goods, or transporting or keeping smuggled goods.

“From a perusal of the detention order, it is evident that the detenue has the propensity and potential to engage in the offences and, despite service of summons, has indulged in commission of offences. In view of the preceding analysis, we do not find any ground to interfere with the order of detention.

The petition is hereby dismissed,” said a division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and MGS Kamal while rejecting the habeas corpus petition, filed by Kohli’s daughter Kiran Ichha Kaur Bhasin, seeking direction to declare the detention as illegal and void ab initio.

Kohli claimed to be an exporter of Indian hand-knotted silk carpets. The DRI, Bengaluru, gathered specific intelligence that Terrain Overseas India, Truecom Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd, and Sunsvistaa Trading Pvt Ltd were misdeclaring the description and value of goods in shipping bills they filed for the export in order to fraudulently claim duty drawback and IGST refund benefits.

Comments

