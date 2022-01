By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the final schedule for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final exams.

The board had previously released the provisional timetable on January 6, asking parents and students to file objections if they had any, up till January 14.

The timetable remains unchanged from the provisional timetable announced, with examinations due to take place between March 28 and April 11, 2022.