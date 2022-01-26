STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rename public spaces after freedom fighters: MP PC Mohan

Citing a few instances, he said that Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital was named after a British official as well as Lord Curzon’s wife Victoria Curzon,

Published: 26th January 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rename all government institutions and public spaces falling within his constituency in honour of freedom fighters from Karnataka. 

In a letter to the CM that was released to the media, Mohan pointed out that despite the 75th year of India’s freedom being celebrated grandly as ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ across the country, many government institutions and public spaces in Bengaluru Central are still known by British-era names. 

Citing a few instances, he said that Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital was named after a British official as well as Lord Curzon’s wife Victoria Curzon, the Minto Eye Hospital in Chamarajpet was named after the then viceroy of India, Lord Minto, and the Victoria Hospital after Queen Victoria. Many roads like Lavelle Road, Cunningham Road and Avenue Road too continue to have British names, he added. 

“Many kings, queens and bravehearts from Karnataka waged a war against the oppressive British rule.Countless sacrifices have been made to liberate the country from the clutches of British rule,” Mohan pointed out. 

Stating that it was the collective responsibility of all to commemorate the heroic freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom, the MP stressed, “Young India should be made aware of our freedom fighters’ struggle to build a strong and prosperous nation.”

