Glitz and Glam 

BENGALURU: It was a pleasant day at the Kingfisher Ultra Derby 2022 held at the Bangalore Turf Club on Race Course Road. All eyes were on Zuccarelli piloted by jockey Trevor Patel and trained by Pedi Shroff, that won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby 2022.

On the other side, closely watching the tracks were derby enthusiasts who kept the mojo upbeat, donning their formal, casual and vibrant attires. Although the attendance seemed to be a little subdued due to the ongoing third wave of Covid-19, the regular derby enthusiasts were there to cheer on. While the women came forward with their fashionable best, the men looked sharp in their suits.

In the house was Sandalwood actor Shubra Aiyappa with fiancee Vishal Sivappa. “I have a very special connection with Derby because Vishal and I had our first date here. I came here to take a break from my busy shooting schedule. I love the charged up atmosphere. But this time, that is subdued,” said Aiyappa, who looked lovely in a simple black dress. Calling it the season of blazer outfits was Deena Pinto, a lifestyle blogger, who wore a black blazer dress.

“I think the blazer dress, which is a blend of casual and formal feature, perfectly matches the occasion. My birthday is on Thursday and this the best way to ring in my birthday celebrations,” Pinto said.

Joining the blazer trend were Swapn Pandey, a consultant for beer and alcohol brands, and Renu Suresh, a socialite. “I have been attending Derby for the last four years and I have a very emotional connection to this place. Nevertheless, even through the pandemic, the craze and love for the horses still remains active,” says Pandey, who will be launching a premium alcohol brand in the city soon.

Among the celebrities, CE spotted Abishek Ambareesh, son of Rebel star Ambareesh. “I have a lot of memories at BTC as my dad used to bring me here since I was a child. We have had our horses participate in the race several times but we have retired them this time around. We’re hoping to get them ready for the upcoming derby events,” he said.

(With inputs from Ashim Sunam)

Zuccarelli delivers in style

The hot favourite, Zuccarelli from the stables of Pesi Shroff ridden by Trevor Patel, won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby on Wednesday. In fact, it was Zuccarelli’s first run at the venue, but delivered in style to emrge triumphant. Prithviraj trained, All Attractive (Suraj) finished second. Silvarius (Srinath) took the third spot ahead of Eternal Blaze, who finished fourth.

Results: Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore 2400M: Zuccarelli (K N Dhunjibhoy) 57 Trevor Patel 1, All Attractive 57 Suraj 2, Silvarius 57 Srinath 3, Eternal Blaze 55.5 C S Jodha 4.