Govt agencies passing buck on pending cases: Homebuyers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to statements by government officials and housing minister regarding complaints of fleecing against builders and promoters, home buyers alleged that authorities are shifting responsibilities without offering a solution.

The Karnataka Home Buyers’ Forum have got in touch with various departments, including the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s offices, and members had also approached Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) to get updates on pending cases and sought advice regarding expediting them.

Recently, district magistrate J ManjXunath stated that around 4,000 cases, including RERA-related ones, are pending before the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s court which, according to government data, would take around 10 years to clear. The home buyers, who have waited for decades to resolve the issue, are distraught.

They said that Housing Minister V Somanna’s statement that norms would be tightened to prevent middle-class families from being cheated while purchasing houses showed that he is unaware of the ground reality. He had also said that K-RERA is disposing of cases frequently, which contradicts the statement made by Manjunath, they added.

They highlighted that K-RERA chairman Kishore Chandra had put the onus on respective DCs to execute the orders issued by the regulatory authority and that the cases are being heard on a daily basis, but would take time to sort out.

“We are disappointed to hear conflicting statements from the housing department, DC and K-RERA, passing the responsibility from one department to another,” Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, a member of the forum, said.

The forum has decided to hold live online meetings every day, titled ‘Home Dhoka’, discussing problems of individual home buyers across Karnataka. The buyers are disappointed with a reply from the CMO, which advised them to follow up with the housing department. “We complained to the CMO because the housing department was not doing its job,” Padmanabhachar said.