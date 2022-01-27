STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Horamavu to dump LPG cylinders, gets gas on tap

GAIL has completed pipeline work; Vignan Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar in line next
 

Published: 27th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Piped natural gas reached the kitchens in Horamavu last week

Piped natural gas reached the kitchens in Horamavu last week

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: People across the city keenly await the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to their homes, as it is set to cut expenses incurred on gas bills by nearly 40 per cent. However, various reasons are delaying the supply of gas to kitchens across Bengaluru, with Horamavu ward finally getting it two years after pipes were laid by the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL).

Since last week, over 400 houses in Bank Avenue and Trinity Enclave in the ward have begun using PNG for cooking, after the service was launched here formally on January 17. It has been quite a wait for all of them. 

Among the relieved families is that of Kochu Shankar, a resident here. “I used to spend Rs 1,000 a month for a gas cylinder. This will reduce my expenditure to Rs 600. We have begun using PNG for cooling now. The heating is good and so are its safety aspects, and my wife is happy about it,” he says. A few more areas of Horamavu have also been given pipeline connections but the gas is yet to reach their doorsteps, he added.

A senior official at GAIL said that Vignan Nagar and Ramamurthy Nagar would get connections next, with nearly 48 km of gas pipeline being installed here. On reasons for the delay, he said the Medium Density Polyethylene pipelines to supply gas were laid underground in August 2019.

“After we completed it, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board carried out pipeline work which resulted in damage to our pipeline. We had to rectify the damages before we could commission the gas supply,” he explained. Work at HRBR Layout also got delayed as BBMP started asphalting work, and GAIL couldn’t do anything for a year. 

The two Covid-19 waves forced them to lose three months in the past two years, due to labour shortage. Giving the progress made by GAIL across the city, the official said that 1,600 km of gas pipeline have been laid. “The actual testing and commissioning of gas has been done for nearly 45,000 homes. We hope to supply gas to another 1.2 lakh houses by May,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Horamavu Piped natural gas bengaluru LPG cylinders
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp