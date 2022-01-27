STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kere Habba discussion flags construction peril

During the discussion, one of the vital issues was the concretisation of the wetlands connecting the two water bodies.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Republic Day, the Kere Habba (lake festival) of Yelahanka- Puttenahalli Lake was held virtually after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic and contrary to the conventional practice of holding it physically where citizens, ornithologists, experts and others gather to discuss the importance of water bodies and measures to protect them.

One of the most sought-after festivals to count and observe the presence of birds at the first Bird Conservation Reserve-Puttenahalli Lake, only a handful of research students was present, taking notes regarding the condition and biodiversity of the two water bodies. They also conducted a dragonfly survey.

During the discussion, one of the vital issues was the concretisation of the wetlands connecting the two water bodies. The members of Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust and residents, who organised the festival, expressed their concerns over government bodies’ apathy towards lake conservation. They pointed out: “The natural wetland system between the two lakes is now being taken over and concretised, the impact of which can already be seen in the water quality.”

Soumya N Dayakar, joint managing trustee of the Trust, said that the inflow side of the wetland has been taken over for works, but it is still open. However, construction can happen any time soon and then it will be closed.

At the meeting, the plans for the next five years were also discussed and one of the highlights was fencing the lake to prevent roadside vendors from stalls on Doddaballapur Road and throwing garbage into the lake. They also discussed raising funds for lake protection. Officials from the forest department also participated in the event to share their experiences on water conservation and steps to improve the bird conservation habitat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kere Habba
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp