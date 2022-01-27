STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to focus on health index ranking

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has allocated Rs 30 crore to develop PHCs in Mandikal, Peresandra and Dibburu.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government intends to take measures that will improve its ranking on the Niti Aayog health index. In six districts where there is malnutrition -- Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura and Dharwad -- steps will be taken to resolve the problem, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He said that 250 model Primary Health Centres (PHC) will be upgraded to world-class levels. He inaugurated the construction of a PHC in Chikkaballapur, which will be spread over 25,000 sqft at a cost of Rs 9 crore, have 24/7 health facility, 12 beds, three doctors, nurses, technicians and Group D workers who will have quarters to live in.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has allocated Rs 30 crore to develop PHCs in Mandikal, Peresandra and Dibburu. A super-speciality hospital with 700 beds will be built in Chikkaballapur.
Sudhakar will also discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about opening a district hospital in Bengaluru Rural, in addition to starting industries to generate employment.

He said that Covid-19 cases are decreasing in Bengaluru, and increasing in other districts. However, hospital admissions are only around 2 per cent, and while Omicron is spreading, it is not causing severe disease. Death rate is low compared to the past two waves, and recovery rate is increasing. As cases are reducing, more restrictions are not needed, he said.

