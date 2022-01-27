No bail for drug peddlers in Dunzo, Swiggy uniforms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the bail petitions of two accused allegedly involved in drug peddling activities, masquerading as Dunzo and Swiggy service providers. “During investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized so many ATM cards and other documents regarding depositing amount, and having used service providers, that is Dunzo and Swiggy, for the purpose of distributing ganja to the public. Such being the case at this stage, it cannot be said there is nothing recovered by the NCB on the voluntary statement of this petitioner from their possession,” Justice K Natarajan said, dismissing the bail plea.

On the basis of credible information obtained on September 30, 2021, NCB authorities intercepted a car at Kundanahalli in the city, and found 136kg and 800gm of ganja inside the car, and took the accused, BU Abdul Razak and SH Rashid, natives of Kodagu district and residing in the city, into custody. The petitioners, who were running a salon and bakery, were arrested.

According to the prosecution, Razak and Rashid used to put ganja in small packets and sell it to customers. Razak’s huge income, deposited in a bank, clearly shows his involvement in drug-peddling activities. Rashid also sold ganja to the public. The accused made cardboard boxes, wore uniforms of Dunzo and Swiggy delivery personnel to masquerade as service providers, but were, in fact, selling ganja.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court said if the petitioners are granted bail, the possibility of influencing prosecution witnesses cannot be ruled out. The alleged offences of drug peddling activities are serious in nature.