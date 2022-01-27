STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use advanced methods to collect tax: 

Holding a virtual meeting with revenue officials on property tax collection, Gupta said notices should be issued to citizens who have not paid property tax.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All necessary steps should be taken, and advanced methods employed for property tax collection, and the target must be reached in BBMP limits, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said here on Wednesday.

Holding a virtual meeting with revenue officials on property tax collection, Gupta said notices should be issued to citizens who have not paid property tax. He instructed officials to ensure that properties which are not yet included under tax slab, are immediately brought into the tax net. “If advanced methods are required for tax collection, necessary steps should be taken,” he said.

“In the current year, a target of Rs 4,000 crore has been set. Property tax of Rs 2,667.77 crore has been collected so far ,” he said. 

