Whitefield Satellite Goods Terminal in Bengaluru gets boost with concrete road

S Lalitha

BENGALURU: The Satellite Goods Terminal (SGT) in Whitefield has just got a boost with the completion of a 600-metre long road here recently. This terminal is the entry point for food grains, cement, steel, fertilisers and chemicals into Bengaluru from different parts of the country.

The SGT handles 25 lakh-plus tonnages annually transported here by more than 1,000 rakes.

Chief Public Relations, South Western Railway, E Vijaya told TNIE, “Concreting has been completed in an unloading line (referred to as Road no. 11) at Whitefield. Since trucks can now run on this stretch, both steel rakes and bogie compressed pneumatic wagons (BCN) can be run from here. This will increase the capacity of this terminal.” BCN can carry bagged commodities like cement, fertilizer and food grains, she added.

The newly laid road, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, runs to a width of 600 metres in length and 15 metres wide, she says. “The road was completed in December after carrying out works for three months,” the CPRO said.

The work was done under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, Shyam Singh and Principal Chief Operations Manager H S Verma, she added.

Due to the poor shape of the road earlier, loading and unloading here were extremely tough with trucks finding it very difficult to carry out operations on this stretch during rains.

The Roads numbered 7, 8, 9 and 10 could only carry BCN rakes earlier while those numbered 11, 12 and 13 could carry steel rakes. “Now, 11 can carry both steel and BCN rakes which can carry all commodities,” Vijaya said.

Pic caption: Newly laid concrete road at an unloading line of Satellite Goods Terminal in Whitefield will boost the handling capacity of commodities here.