Bangladesh woman held with fake documents in Bengaluru

Police said the woman, identified as Roni Begum, had entered India illegally more than 10 years ago and was living in Mumbai, before shifting to Bengaluru about five years ago.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police have arrested a woman from Bangladesh, who was living in Bengaluru as an Indian citizen using fake credentials, including an Aadhaar card and voter ID.

Police said the woman, identified as Roni Begum, had entered India illegally more than 10 years ago and was living in Mumbai, before shifting to Bengaluru about five years ago. In 2020, she had tried to board a flight to Bangladesh from Kolkata airport using a passport issued in the name of Payal Ghosh. However, the immigration officials asked her to produce documents, which she failed. Hence, she was not allowed to board the plane and she had returned.

“As her address was mentioned as Byadarahalli in Bengaluru in the passport, the immigration officials had reported the matter to Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Bengaluru, which had written to the city police commissioner.

As per the commissioner’s instruction, the Byadarahalli police had taken up a case in 2021. The police were on the lookout for the woman in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Specific information was gathered about her and she was arrested. Investigations are on to trace those who gave her the fake documents,” the police added.

