Bengaluru International Film Festival to start on March 3 with strict Covid norms

The 10-day Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held from March 3 to 13, by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

N Vidyashankar, creative director, BIFFes

N Vidyashankar, creative director, BIFFes (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 10-day Bengaluru International Film Festival will be held from March 3 to 13, by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The decision was taken at the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival organising committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In a big boost to the event, Bengaluru International Film Festival has been recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Association. Bengaluru Film festival is among the 45 international film festivals that are recognized by the international federation, the CM said.

Appreciating the quality and experiments made in the Kannada films, Bommai said that good quality Kannada art movies should be exhibited at the film festival. The film festival must provide a platform for Kannadigas to exhibit international films as well as Kannada movies at the international level, he said, adding that the films should have a social message, and suggested that the film festivals should be based on certain themes. The CM also released the film festival logo. 

