Ikea to set up 2-year incubation programme

The investment will be used to set up three plastic recovery facilities to be operated by three  entrepreneurs in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

IKEA

Logo of IKEA. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ikea Social Entrepreneurship on Thursday inked an agreement with Saahas Zero Waste to invest 1.1 million Euros for a two-year intensive incubation programme for micro-entrepreneurs focussing on waste. 

The objective of the incubation programme is to demonstrate an approach where micro-entrepreneurs can have access to financial and managerial support so that they can develop into a fully formal and healthy business. 

The investment will be used to set up three plastic recovery facilities to be operated by three entrepreneurs in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It also aims at creating a roadmap for large-scale social inclusion as each business will employ over 20 people.

