Karnataka Cabinet approves goodie bag for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Keeping in mind the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, the State government has taken steps to give Bengaluru a slew of infrastructure projects. The Cabinet on Thursday approved some development works for Bengaluru, which is expected to reduce traffic hurdles.
Approval has been given to extend the existing elevated corridor connecting tech hub Whitefield and the nearby residential suburbs. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the existing elevated corridor was earlier approved for 1.3km, at a cost of Rs 270.9 crore. The Cabinet on Thursday approved extending the elevated corridor to 1.9km with 100-ft width, at a total cost of Rs 482.14 crore.
The Cabinet also approved extending the flyover at Basaveshwaranagar junction to ease traffic hurdles. Apart from this, of 400 acres of land near Yelahanka and surrounding places, 66 acres are litigation-free and will be handed over to BDA for the Shivarama Karanth Layout, to make residential sites. “Once the remaining land becomes litigation-free, it will be given to BDA,’’ he added
Other major decisions
- Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation and Karnataka State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will procure 60 lakh metres of cloth and stitch uniforms for government schoolchildren studying from Class 1 to 10, at a cost of Rs 73.63 crore
- Approves release of 166 prisoners from various prisons for good conduct
- Hi-tech silk cocoon market will be established at Channapatna, with help of Nabard
- Rs 92.8 crore approved to improve basic amenities for devotees coming to Chamundeshwari temple at Mysuru
- In Aryabhatta IT Park at Hubballi, where around 10 acres of land was vacant, three companies had come forward and Cabinet approved to give this land
- Permission to Dept of Animal Husbandry to recruit 400 veterinary doctors in government veterinary hospitals
- Rs 11.21 crore given to IIT Dharwad for water supply