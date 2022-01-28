Karnataka Cabinet approves goodie bag for Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping in mind the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, the State government has taken steps to give Bengaluru a slew of infrastructure projects. The Cabinet on Thursday approved some development works for Bengaluru, which is expected to reduce traffic hurdles.

Approval has been given to extend the existing elevated corridor connecting tech hub Whitefield and the nearby residential suburbs. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the existing elevated corridor was earlier approved for 1.3km, at a cost of Rs 270.9 crore. The Cabinet on Thursday approved extending the elevated corridor to 1.9km with 100-ft width, at a total cost of Rs 482.14 crore.

The Cabinet also approved extending the flyover at Basaveshwaranagar junction to ease traffic hurdles. Apart from this, of 400 acres of land near Yelahanka and surrounding places, 66 acres are litigation-free and will be handed over to BDA for the Shivarama Karanth Layout, to make residential sites. “Once the remaining land becomes litigation-free, it will be given to BDA,’’ he added

Other major decisions