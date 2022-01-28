Karnataka CM Bommai to review Covid restrictions next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will review existing Covid restrictions and also look at reopening schools, after getting a report from the expert committee, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

He told reporters after the cabinet meeting that he and his ministers had discussed various issues, other than the agenda listed for the cabinet meeting. “We discussed the status of Covid cases, Covid management and other issues. Ministers gave suggestions on various aspects,” he said.

Bommai also said that they had discussed keeping before the expert committee, memoranda submitted by various associations, schools and colleges. “We will decide based on the committee’s recommendations. We are hoping to get their report in the next three or four days,’’ the CM said.

Reacting to Congress leaders’ allegations about crowds gathered at the Race Course during the derby, Bommai said the state government’s Covid restrictions do not allow people to gather at one place in

large numbers. “This is not acceptable, and action will be taken against anyone who violates Covid guidelines,” he added.