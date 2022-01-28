Take aggressive steps to curb Covid spread: BBMP chief to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases soaring in the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting with health officials on Thursday and directed them to take aggressive steps to curb the spread.

After reviewing trends of cases over the past week across all eight zones, he said, “It has been noticed that there is about 30 per cent reduction in day-on-day case numbers across all zones. Positivity has reduced from above 25 per cent in the last week to between 17 per cent and 20 per cent. But BTM Layout, Malleswarm, HSR Layout and Konankunte wards have higher caseload. Hence, stricter containment measures should be enforced in these areas.”

He directed officials to map positivity rates of RAT and RT-PCR across all zones and report any jump in positivity rates. “All cases who were contacted and marked as home isolation shall be discharged on the platform on the seventh day,” he said.

Mobile triaging units shall focus on triaging 10 per cent to 15 per cent of overall caseload, and 100 per cent physical triaging of all cases recommended to hospitals or Covid Care Centres for admission, should be done on the same day.

He asked officials to identify the number of CCCs required, since most patients are in home isolation and therefore, staff should be re-deployed from those CCCs where there is zero occupancy. During the meeting, vaccination coverage of all four categories (first, second dose, vaccination for 15-17 years and precautionary dose) was also discussed.