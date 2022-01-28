STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Take aggressive steps to curb Covid spread: BBMP chief to officials

With cases soaring in the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting with health officials on Thursday and directed them to take aggressive steps to curb the spread.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases soaring in the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting with health officials on Thursday and directed them to take aggressive steps to curb the spread.

After reviewing trends of cases over the past week across all eight zones, he said, “It has been noticed that there is about 30 per cent reduction in day-on-day case numbers across all zones. Positivity has reduced from above 25 per cent in the last week to between 17 per cent and 20 per cent. But BTM Layout, Malleswarm, HSR Layout and Konankunte wards have higher caseload. Hence, stricter containment measures should be enforced in these areas.”

He directed officials to map positivity rates of RAT and RT-PCR across all zones and report any jump in positivity rates. “All cases who were contacted and marked as home isolation shall be discharged on the platform on the seventh day,” he said.

Mobile triaging units shall focus on triaging 10 per cent to 15 per cent of overall caseload, and 100 per cent physical triaging of all cases recommended to hospitals or Covid Care Centres for admission, should be done on the same day.

He asked officials to identify the number of CCCs required, since most patients are in home isolation and therefore, staff should be re-deployed from those CCCs where there is zero occupancy. During the meeting, vaccination coverage of all four categories (first, second dose, vaccination for 15-17 years and precautionary dose) was also discussed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 bengaluru
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp