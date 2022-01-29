STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47 patients in five Covid Care Centres, BBMP looks to move all to one centre

As Covid-19 cases began to rise, the BBMP opened up Covid Care Centres (CCCs). But as on January 28, five are operational and house 47 patients.

Published: 29th January 2022

Medics attend to a patient at the Covid Care Centre. (File photo)

By Bosky Khanna
In a bid to optimise medical resources, the BBMP medical staff has decided to shift all the patients to one CCC, but many are not keen to move, reasoning that they prefer to stay close to their homes. BBMP teams are trying to convince the patients that they will be dropped home in government vehicles or ambulances after treatment, but are finding the task difficult.

“We are reviewing the situation in all CCCs, and a final decision of which ones to keep open and where to shift the patients, will be taken by Monday. To ensure that medical staff is well-utilised, they have been attached to primary health centres and put on vaccination duty,” said BBMP Chief Health officer Dr Balasundar.

BBMP had announced it would set up one CCC in each assembly constituency, but instead of 28, 19 were opened, based on requirement.  BBMP had planned to create a 2,760-bed capacity, but as on January 28, 998 beds were set up.

