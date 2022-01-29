STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A square meal

Cafe Maverick and Farmer Coffee, a newly-opened joint in Ulsoor, is giving square burgers a try  

Published: 29th January 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: How do you like your burger? We are not asking about the patty in the burger but the shape of it. This new cafe in the city — Maverick and Farmer Coffee – prefers serving them in squares. 

Owner of the cafe, Asish D’abreo, says the idea was to do something different from others and this way, even customers felt they get a larger quantity because the edges of the burgers are not cut off. “There is always a push to do something different to grab the attention of people. So we thought why not try square burgers. I, personally, haven’t seen this in the city,” says D’abreo. 

The cafe, which is near Ulsoor, currently has five burgers on their menu. D’abreo says, “The burger ‘I will have what she is having’ is the best selling. The name surely is a play on the dialogue from a popular dinner scene in Hollywood movie When Harry met Sally. What makes it unique is that it has a double chicken patty, topped with egg and lots of cheese. The burger is loaded. So the moment you see it, you feel like you should also have it,” says D’abreo with a laugh. The burgers are priced around R200 onwards. 

Apart from the chicken burger, there are a variety of veggie options too. “We have something called ‘U-mami’ which is a vegan burger, has lentils and mushrooms and is packed with Umami flavour,” he says, adding that the classic veggie burger is filled with vegetables. 

Not just burgers, the cafe — which is currently one month old —is also known for its coffee. Having sourced their coffee from Nellikad estate in Kodagu, their signature one is Ol’ Smoky. “It is a cold-smoked coffee which is medium roasted with a smoky finish. It has the flavour of pineapple and toffee,” says D’abreo.

