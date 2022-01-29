STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP draws up list of roads for asphalting

Palike blames other agences for digging roads; netizens take swipe at it for mess in the city 
 

Published: 29th January 2022

A stretch of Avenue Road dug up by civic agencies for Smart City works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being pulled up by the Karnataka High Court for potholes on Bengaluru’s roads, the engineering wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is preparing a list of all the roads which have been cut by civic agencies.

Citizens have appreciated the high court’s directions and mocked the BBMP on social media for stating that contractors associated with civic agencies like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) and others have violated the contract.

“The agencies, mostly BWSSB, dig roads after they are tarred, usually for water pipeline repairs. Since it’s an essential service, permission is given. But the roads are not tarred again, as per contract agreement. They also do not pay damages or contract violation compensation. So now we are asking agencies to tar roads before the next court hearing date,” said a BBMP engineering team official, requesting anonymity.

Citizens and activists point out that this is just one aspect. Although Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed BBMP to ensure that all arterial and sub-arterial roads are free of potholes, the issue persists. They also pointed out that despite lack of rain, the condition of tarred roads is deplorable because of poor quality work and heavy traffic.

A former corporator said: “Earlier, officials used to blame political parties for the road contract lobby. Now, in spite of the absence of the council, roads have not improved. All roads need not be taken up under Smart City work, and court directions are not needed for improving roads. All one needs is will. Multiple deadlines were set and forgotten, and the condition of roads continues to be bad.”

Netizens took to social media, taking a swipe at BBMP on the poor condition of roads, which are worse on the city outskirts. They said that lack of coordination cannot be used as an excuse.

