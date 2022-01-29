Dreamers and winners

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I like the idea of everyday monotony. There is a quaint sense of security one feels doing the same ‘nothingness’ day after day. The only excitement is double masking when one has no option but to step out (in a dire emergency, of course). One can barely contain one’s excitement when ‘they’ step back in, because one paranoid person (every house has one) will start using the ‘sanitising kit’ in right earnest! Personally, I don’t object. This is the only way I can ensure a thorough clean-up!

Broadly, we fall into three categories. One are the conspiracy theorists who are convinced a foreign/alien hand is at work intent on making us obedient zombies, two are the middle-pathfinders, the skeptical believers who will listen to the positive side of things but will also scan news-reports for Covid-19 statistics then blindly believe whatever ‘the all-knowing’ WhatsApp reports! The third are the people who tempt fate by roaming around mask-less, fearless and thoughtless. They will give you endless ‘gyan’ on how we cannot live in fear until. The virus bites them in the derriere and it affects them or one of their own. Only then, do they change their tune.

Cardi-V has and continues to change the diaspora, people’s intentions and the very world both subtly and overtly. We are an entitled generation who took the world by its horns. We are a ‘you are with me or against me’ type of people and none of us is very gracious about listening to a ‘no’ or ‘it’s not possible’. If we perceive a threat we are arrogant enough to want to annihilate it completely without bothering about the repercussions.

We have evolved into a vociferate, free thinking, entitled and self-centered super race that was brought to its knees by an insidious virus that has killed and sickened more people than both the world wars put together! We have valiantly tried quick-fix solutions and bypassed reliable testing methods in a race for a ‘super-vaccine’... and after two years we are still trying, as the tricky virus mutates itself into becoming deadlier.

While most of the world complains and quibbles over the spoils, there are some people who transformed into better, brighter and more beautiful people. The hundreds of unsung heroes who transported dead bodies, tireless frontline workers and doctors, and the youth brigade who asked not what the country did for them but what they could do for their country by organising funds, oxygen, beds and whatever was needed by the sick and dying are a case in point.

Two dynamic men I am proud to call my friends are, Hari Marar, CEO and MD BIAL, and Puneet Dhawan, senior VP Operations India & S.E. Asia. They emerged as high-powered and inspirational leaders who their staff looked up to for guidance and fortitude. The spirited and energetic Hari, worked tirelessly to keep the R1,400 crore expansion airport-project going, while triumphantly turning it into the first fully ‘no-contact’ airport. He is working on a sustainability project with the surrounding areas of the massive complex, so as to be a totally self-reliant entity both with power- generation and food. He has also used this time motivating his vastly under-utilised men to come up with idea based projects in which they too would have a stake. A BIAL shark-tank!

Puneet took over The Accor Group when India was reeling during the second wave. He is a charismatic and humble leader who always believed in leading by example especially in the hospitality industry. In-spite of personal drawbacks where he hadn’t set eyes on his children who studied in Australia for two years, he became virtually unstoppable! He opened four new hotels (including the prestigious Raffles in Udaipur) and travelled incessantly, always keeping in touch and showing his team the bigger brighter picture and how one could be both safe and productive. It’s where we’re going that counts!

Rubi Chakravarti

Writer, actor and funny girl